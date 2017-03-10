Wednesday: House Beautiful Lectures: "A Cole Porter Companion"

March 15

If you’re old-fashioned, and like the old-fashioned songs, you’ll get a kick out of an evening of well-known tunes by and little-known stories about Cole Porter hosted by Peabody musicology professor Susan Forscher Weiss, who co-edited “A Cole Porter Companion,” a new book of essays and stories about this indispensable man of American music. Weiss is joined by co-editor Matthew Shaftel, dean of Westminster College of the Arts at Rider University, and Lynn Laitman Siebert, a Cole Porter scholar and director of arts participation and communication at Morris Arts. Peabody Conservatory grads Melissa Wimbish and Sarah Berger will sing accompanied by Choo Choo Hu on piano. Ticket includes a reception with wine and light hors d’oeuvres, and copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. 6:30 p.m., Evergreen Museum & Library, Johns Hopkins University, 4545 N. Charles St., museums.jhu.edu/evergreen, $25 general admission; $20 for Evergreen members, students, and JHU faculty, staff, and alumni. (Edward Ericson Jr.)