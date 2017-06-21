Wednesday: Dylan Bundy T-Shirt Night

June 21

If you're paying attention, you know the Orioles starting rotation has been God awful, no doubt a big reason for their slide in the standings in May and June. If you haven't been paying attention, here's the not so lovely totals, to quote radio announcer Joe Angel: Chris Tillman, Kevin Gausman, Alec Asher, and Ubaldo Jimenez all have earned run averages well above 6.00 (Jimenez is now being stashed away in the bullpen). Put another way, for every nine innings they pitch, these guys are giving up more than six runs. Woof. So let's celebrate the one starter who's actually been good, Dylan Bundy. After having his young career derailed by injuries, the former first-round pick is living up to his immense potential. Still just 24, Bundy, as of this writing, has a 3.29 ERA, and an even more impressive 1.17 Walks plus Hits per Innings Pitched. The Orioles will be giving out a custom designed Bundy T-shirt to all fans in attendance for the team's game against the Indians, and it's really the only shirt for a starting pitcher worth having. 7:05 p.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 333 W. Camden St., (888) 848-2473, orioles.com, $15-$60. (Brandon Weigel)