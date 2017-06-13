Wednesday: City Paper's 2nd Annual Sizzlin' Summer Party

June 14

Our Sizzlin' Summer issue came out in May, and hopefully it helped you discover just some of the cool shit happening in Baltimore this summer. Now that we're in June, and summer is finally here, City Paper is hosting our 2nd Annual Sizzlin' Summer Party, complete with an open bar, snacks, and a DJ set from Electric Llama. Summer jams, unlimited booze, and snacks—that's really all you need at a good summer party. It's in the middle of the week and ends at 8:30 p.m., so you won't have to miss any of the cool events we previewed in our summer guide. As an added bonus, a portion of the proceeds will go to BARCS. 5:30-8:30 p.m, Little Havana, 325 Key Highway, (410) 837-9903, baltimoresun.wixsite.com/sizzlinsummer17, $45. (Brandon Weigel)