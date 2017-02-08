Wednesday: Chippendales 2017: Best. Night. Ever. Tour

Feb 8

If you are anything like me, you’ve been waking up early to check your phone to see what foolishness our tyrant-toddler president has been up to while half the world slept. While I’m certainly very informed, I’m also stressed the hell out. That’s where this event comes in. Watching men who are probably more well-groomed than I am dance around in tight pants and bow ties sounds way more fun than fretting over the fate of democracy. 8:30 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place, (410) 244-0057, baltimoresoundstage.com, $35-$38. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)