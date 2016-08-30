Wednesday: Charm City Circulator Public Meeting

Aug. 31

6-8 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Industry, 1415 Key Highway, (410) 727-4808, transportation.baltimorecity.gov, free.

This is the second of four meetings being held by the Baltimore City Department of Transportation to allow citizens to voice their concerns about proposed changes to the Circulator. The city wants to cut the Circulator’s Banner Route, which runs between the Inner Harbor and Locust Point; the Green Route, which runs from Johns Hopkins Medical Campus, Fells Point, and downtown; and the Purple Route Northern Extension from Penn Station to 33rd Street. Public transportation is key in a city like Baltimore—have your say.