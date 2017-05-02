Wednesday: Break Yr Legs dance party

May 10

You probably know of Dimitri Reeves by now, but just in case you missed it, he's the local musician best known for his Michael Jackson tributes/impersonations, who went viral in a video two years ago in which he's lipsynching and dancing to 'Beat It' amidst the April 27 riot. He also makes his own music. You may have also seen him at, say, The Crown's karaoke night pulling a gripping rendition of Prince's 'Darling Nikki'; you might've cried a little bit watching him do 'Purple Rain.' What I'm saying is, you probably should go to this dance party for your own edification. If you're worried that your moves won't be quite up to par with Reeves (honesty they probably won't be), fear not. You can hide somewhere off to the side and bop to tunes selected by the great and buoyant Amy Reid of Chiffon as DJ and watch the pretty, bright, mindfucking projections by Jose Rosero, whose work you might've seen at Fields Fest, the Transmodern Festival, or shows of many of your local faves like :3lon, Blacksage, TT The Artist, Chiffon, Small Axe, and others. 10 p.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., thecrownbaltimore.tumblr.com, free. (Rebekah Kirkman)