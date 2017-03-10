Wednesday: Alia Malek: "The Home That Was Our Country"

March 15

Syrian-American journalist and civil rights lawyer Alia Malek has a foot in two different worlds. One is here in the United States (she was raised here in Baltimore), the other is in Damascus, where her family lived before they were forced to flee war-torn Syria in the 1970s. In her book “The Home That Was Our Country,” she reconciles the two, traveling back to Damascus to reclaim her grandmother’s apartment. It’s not the first time, either: In 2011, she moved to Damascus and wrote about Syria anonymously for publications including The New York Times. She’ll speak about these experience and more at Bird In Hand. 7:30 p.m., Bird in Hand, 11 E. 33rd St., (410) 243-0757, theivybookshop.com, free. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)