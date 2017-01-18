Wednesday: 4-Play: The One About Birth Control

Jan. 25

Birth control: What is it? How many kinds are there? Is there birth control for people with penises other than just condoms? Is it wrong to play with your NuvaRing? Will we still have access to affordable birth control under a Trump presidency, or will we be forced to hold a Viking funeral for every egg that goes unfertilized? These questions and more are among the possible points of conversation for this month's installment of 4-Play, the sex education comedy show hosted by Jacq Jones, owner of Sugar, and guest host Ti Coleman, plus Lindsay Roemer of Planned Parenthood of Maryland and a guest comedian (to be announced). In my experience, 4-Play dependably brings a healthy dose of knowledge and laughs, but this installment offers something more: All proceeds of tonight's show go to Planned Parenthood of Maryland. 7:30 p.m., Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave., (410) 276-1651, creativealliance.org, $6-$11. (Maura Callahan)