Tuesday: ZZ Top

Sept. 13

Okay, so ZZ Top are a really great band: Good-humored guitar wonks who, for a moment in the '80s embraced drum machines and synthesizers as futuristic and pop-friendly accoutrements to their hammy blooz, exposing some connection between, say, teutonic electronics of Kraftwerk and stadium-filling '70s arena rock (and they brought along with it a goofy mythology that conflates the vast open road of the west with the barren landscapes of the moon and the isolation of space). Their albums "Eliminator" and "Afterburner" were massive hits, but also very strange, sonically innovative albums. Further evidence of their open ears: a 2012 cover of Screwston classic, '25 Lighters' by DJ DMD. These days they've leaned harder on their dad rock side, appealing to the guys who think synths are soulless and the rest. It's also why they're sharing a bill with Gov't Mule when, truth be told, they should be sharing the stage with Skrillex or FKA Twigs. 7:30 p.m., Pier Six Pavilion, 731 Eastern Ave., (410) 783-4189, piersixpavilion.com, $40-$175. (Brandon Soderberg)