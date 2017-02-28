Tuesday: Wesley Lowery: "They Can't Kill Us All"

March 7

Reporters all over—and by reporters, I mean the mostly white, male reporters, like myself—are all spinning around, scratching their chins, pondering how they cover Donald Trump and the barrage of news, trying to be clearheaded about a moment in history that is very unclear. These reporters and everybody else would be wise to pay attention if they aren't already to the Washington Post's Wesley Lowery, who has been doing excellent work for a while, but came to national attention during the Ferguson protests, when he was arrested, and for the work that came out of his reporting there—especially the Fatal Force project, which won the Pulitzer last year. Lowery also published "They Can't Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America's Racial Justice Movement," a compelling book that focuses on the Black Lives Matter movement and weaves in his own experiences and story. It is a model for journalism that is as deeply felt as it is informative. 6:30 p.m., Enoch Pratt Free Library, 400 Cathedral St., (410) 396-5430, prattlibrary.org, free. (Brandon Soderberg)