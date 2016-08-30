Tuesday: Rabia Chaudry: “Adnan’s Story”

Sept. 6

6:30 p.m., The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, Westminster Hall, 519 W. Fayette St., theivybookshop.com, free.

In her new book, writer and attorney Rabia Chaudry offers new interviews with Adnan Syed, subject of the first season of the wildly addictive podcast “Serial,” and gives readers access to some of his previously unpublished letters. Chaudry, like Syed, is Muslim, and says she can offer insights the mainstream media might miss. It’s perfect timing, as a Baltimore Circuit Court judge ordered Syed’s homicide case to be re-opened back in July.