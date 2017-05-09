Tuesday: P.J. Crowley: "Red Line"

May 16

P.J. Crowley made his name in 2011 when, as spokesman for Hillary Clinton’s State Department, the former army colonel publicly criticized the pretrial treatment of Wikileaker Chelsea Manning. Crowley promptly resigned, but he compounded his criticism in his resignation letter, which he also made public, saying his remarks "were intended to highlight the broader, even strategic impact of discrete actions undertaken by national security agencies every day and their impact on our global standing and leadership. The exercise of power in today's challenging times and relentless media environment must be prudent and consistent with our laws and values." In his new book, “Red Line,” Crowley examines U.S. military policy in Iraq over the past quarter century, arguing that a misalignment between politics, policy, strategy, and narrative has hampered the past four presidents, and must be rectified to maintain and stabilize America’s role as a global leader. He has expertise here, having served in Operation Desert Storm way back in 1991. One wonders what Crowley makes of the current president’s chances of implementing the nuanced policy he advocates—and the role of Wikileaks and its allies in his rise to power. 6:30 p.m., Maryland State Library for the Blind & Physically Handicapped, 415 Park Ave., (410) 230-2424, prattlibrary.org, free. (Edward Ericson Jr.)