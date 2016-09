Sept. 13

5 p.m., The Windup Space, 12 W. North Ave., (410) 244-8855, northavenuepodcast.com, free.

The guys from North Avenue Podcast take over the Windup Space tonight, hosting a live taping of their show. The podcast, hosted by Archie Jamieson and Mike Franklin, focuses on local performers, and they’ve been hosting periodic comedy events at Windup for a little while now. Come ready to be entertained.