Tuesday: Katt Williams: Great America Tour

Feb. 14

Katt Williams seems to swing through Baltimore every six months or so on one tour or another and if you haven’t seen yet, here’s your chance. Williams, who is probably best known for his stand-up HBO special, “Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1," is sharp and funny as hell. He’s also not afraid to talk about the other things he’s most known for—his own headline grabbing tangles with the law. Just last year, he fought a Georgia teenager and lost. True story. 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St., 410-347-2020, royalfarmsarena.com, $52-$125. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)