Tuesday: John Legend

July 25

What is it that makes a love song, or even a love-lost song great? Even if the song is highly personal, an artist pens verses and hooks that transcend the personal experience and make it relatable to the masses. Good Music's resident vocalist John Legend has mastered the art of balladry in a career that spans two decades. He has given us anthems for each and every possible stage of a relationship and, in a world where you have to master more than one skill, accompanies each line with his talent as a pianist. He's worked alongside Kanye West, The Roots, Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill, and many more. His debut album "Get Lifted," which was released in 2004, went double platinum and won the Grammy for Best R&B Album in 2006. That project was just the start of a career that has awarded him 10 Grammys and several other awards and recognitions. His songs 'Ordinary People' and 'All of Me' are timeless wedding-day staples. In terms of producing more songs of the like, Legend can keep doin' it again. 7:30 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, merriweathermusic.com, $59-$499. (Reginald Thomas II)