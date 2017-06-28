Tuesday: Inner Harbor Fireworks

July 4

Here we are, our first Independence Day in Trump’s America. Remember all those years before when you’d stare off at fireworks, zoning out and not totally feeling the nationalism this holiday is intended to promote because then we were in a war we should’ve quit long ago or never should’ve entered in the first place, or because same sex marriage was still mostly illegal, or the military was torturing people in our name and on our dime, or maybe because the legacy of slavery that was alive and well on July 4, 1776 was still palpable through systemic racism and criminal justice? The United States has progressed on some of these fronts (and the rest is more of the same), but by the extremes if the new regime it nonetheless feels like we’ve taken a huge, clumsy step backward—or at least we’ve plopped down and decided we’re done, no more steps for the USA. At just 241 years old as an independent nation, we’re a young country still, but one would think we would’ve progressed from the big lumbering fascist baby stage by now, have a little footing at least. But again, here we are, and so on this Fourth, the fireworks might seem a little too glaring. Though maybe we should take a little distraction and revelry when we can get it and, I don’t know, be reminded of an ideal America, even if it’s not what the founders intended, even if it seems further and further away. Live music at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Inner Harbor, promotionandarts.org, free. (Maura Callahan)