April 20, 9 p.m., The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St., (410) 662-0069, theottobar.com, $10-$12.

The Ottobar lights up 4/20 with a sludge and stoner show featuring Weed is Weed (including members of Pentagram, Earthride, and Spirit Caravan), Snakefeast, Blood Mist, and Asthma Castle.