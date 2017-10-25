Thursday-Tuesday: Halloween Roundup

Oct. 26-31

The City Paper staff will wrap our last ever issue, which comes out Nov. 1, the day before Halloween. Expect to see us drinking our grief away, indulging fully in the loud, spooky diversions this time of year has to offer. Here's what's on our (blood) bucket list: On Thursday, Oct. 26, there's WTMD's Halloween Spooktacular featuring local artists covering Halloween tunes to be broadcast live (8:30 p.m., WTMD, 1 Olympic Place, mt.cm/wtmds-halloween-spooktacular, $15-$17) and opening night of Iron Crow Theatre's annual benefit production of "The Rocky Horror Show" (through Oct. 31, The Motor House, 120 W. North Ave., ironcrowtheatre.org, $45-$55). Then on Friday, Oct. 27, the notorious Miss Exotic World Champion Angie Pontani stars in the Burlesque-A-Pades Halloween Spooktacular (8 p.m., Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave., [410] 276-1651, creativealliance.org, $22-$28). Among plenty of events popping up around the city on Saturday, Oct. 28, the Baltimore Rock Opera Society hosts another over-the-top Halloween party, this time with an evil scientist spin (9 p.m., Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St., theottobar.com, $15) and the ever-popular bash thrown by Believe In Music and the Science Center returns with three stages of music, a rooftop dance party, a high-stakes costume contest, and more (8 p.m., Maryland Science Center, 601 Light St., halloween-baltimore.com, sold out). On Sunday, Oct. 29, the Occasional Symphony presents a live original score to F. W. Murnau silent thriller "Faust," screened alongside the performance. And then, after putting the last paper to bed on Monday, you know we'll be singing our hearts out at The Crown's yearly Scaryoke party (9 p.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., facebook.com/TheCrownBaltimore, free). Come cry, dance, and shriek with us. (Maura Callahan)