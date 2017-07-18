Thursday: The New Pornographers

July 20

Bands are lucky if they have one really good vocal presence. The New Pornographers have four, sometimes harmonizing together to deliver the Canadian power pop group's mighty choruses, and other times adding their own style to push the band's sound in different directions without veering too far off course. And hell, they've got two incredible writers—another asset most bands would kill for—in A.C. Newman, the group's anchor, and Dan Bejar, the one prone to pushing things to weirder places in the best possible way. Bejar sat out 2017's "Whiteout Conditions," leaving all the writing to Newman, but it still has a bit of his sense of experimentation, incorporating electronic beats into the New Pornographers' straight-ahead, no-nonsense approach. Still, it does everything a New Pornographers album should, delivering brisk songs chock-full of hooks. In an interview with Stereogum, Newman appropriately referred to it as a "bubblegum krautrock record." Last time I saw the band at Rams Head, they brought out classics dating all the way back to their first album, "Mass Romantic," which they're sure to do again. 8 p.m., Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place, (410) 244-1131, ramsheadlive.com, $29.50. (Brandon Weigel)