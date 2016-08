Sept. 1

8-11 p.m., Impact Hub, 10 E. North Ave., (443) 821-7482, baltimore.impacthub.net, $5 before 8:30 p.m., $10 after.

Mark the first day of September at this open mic hosted by Chin-Yer Wright of the Baltimore Scene Art Movement and Kenneth Morrison of art activism organization Dewmore Baltimore, featuring art vendors and music compliments of DJ Smallwood. If you’re so inclined, you can even bring out your own talent.