Thursday-Sunday: Maryland Deathfest

May 25-28

Deathfest turns 15 this year, with four days of shows across two venues (this year, Baltimore Soundstage and Rams Head Live) with over 70 bands. This Baltimore Institution, which has grown into an international event with additional fests in Oakland, California, and Tilburg, Netherlands, always offers a chance to see on-the-verge bands, big deal bands, and tried and true legends and this year the highlights—or OK, the shit I'm particularly excited about—includes: Acid King, the West Coast stoner metal trio, fronted by vocalist/guitarist Lori S., whose 1999 album, "Busse Woods," is a singularly heavy, heady experience (and includes a brilliant cover of '39 Lashes' from "Jesus Christ Superstar"); and Candlemass, Swedish doom legends who've been at it since the '80s (though they took most of the '90s off) and whose 1986 record "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus," is a model for howling heaviness, mixing sizzurp-slow riffs with high-pitched vocals. Other recommended acts: Morbid Angel, Insect Warfare, Agoraphobic Nosebleed, and more. May 25, 5 p.m.; May 26-28, 3 p.m.; Rams Head Live (20 Market Place) and Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place), deathfests.com/event/mdf-2017, $32-$250. (Brandon Soderberg)