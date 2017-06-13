Thursday: Spectrum: Miss Gay Maryland Crowned Queens

June 15

If you’ve ever wandered into one of the many drag shows in this city or even watched five minutes of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” you know that getting glam is hard work. A good drag queen has equal parts style, grace, fashion sense, and makeup skills, not to mention that little bit of je ne sais quoi that commands the attention of every set of eyes in the room. See performers including Shaunda Leer, Abbi Kadabra, and Sabrina White (winner of Miss Gay Maryland in 1995 and Miss Gay America in 2002) as well as other crowned queens of past and present as they grace the stage and wow the crowd. It’s the first drag show of Baltimore Pride and also a chance to give the recently opened G•A•Y Lounge a try, if you haven’t ventured in just yet. 10 p.m.-midnight., G•A•Y, 518 N. Charles St., (443) 438-5868, baltimorepride.org, free. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)