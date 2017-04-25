Thursday: SOMOS Latinx Art and Culture Festival

April 27

Ya know, you don't have to wait till Cinco de Mayo to experience and celebrate Latinx art and culture (and, when that day comes, we recommend patronizing a Latinx-owned-and-operated business rather than that white-owned bar doing a "taco" special). Especially now, when the lives and security of our Latin-American neighbors are under greater threat thanks to the current Trump regime, it's always a good time to show support. Attending culture festivals like this one is a way to say these artists and community members are important, and we want them and their families to remain our neighbors. Today, Latinx-identifying artists gather to sell, promote, and perform their poetry, dance, music, and more. The day ends with an open dance floor for salsa and bachata led by dance instructor Danitza Leon (don't worry, there will be a brief lesson beforehand, so you won't make a complete fool of yourself). Proceeds from door donations go to creating a scholarship for a Latinx-identifying student from Baltimore to pursue higher education. 3:30-10 p.m., The Motor House, 120 W. North Ave., (410) 637-8300, motorhousebaltimore.com, $5 donation. (Maura Callahan)