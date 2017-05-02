Thursday: Second Stoop: May The Fourth Be With You: Stories of Fandom and Obsession

May 4

May the 4th will always be an international day for "Star Wars" fans around the world to rejoice and geek out; Disney has too much invested in the franchise for it to just go away. In case you don't know, this particular day on the calendar lends itself to a bit of wordplay related to the zen-like mantra used by film series' warrior monks, the Jedi, and the other good guys who believe that the "energy field created by all living things . . . surrounds us and penetrates us; it binds the galaxy together." So "Star Wars" fans the world over celebrate the films in a variety of ways. And you know what? That's totally cool. People showing their quirky obsessions outwardly is a sign they feel comfortable doing so, that caring deeply about science fiction or art or any form of culture is not something to be ashamed of. Nor should it be. To celebrate this May 4, Stoop Storytelling is inviting folks to share their fan stories--and not just about "Star Wars." Come on out and revel in your favorite things. 7:30 p.m., Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave., (410) 276-1651, creativealliance.org, $12, members $9 (plus $3 at the door). (Brandon Weigel)