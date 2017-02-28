Thursday: Sabine Heinlein and Mikita Brottman: "Among Murderers"

March 2

Sabine Heinlein and Mikita Brottman join Vince Greco of the non-profit prison reform organization, Out for Justice, in a discussion about prison, its aftermath, and its meaning—for those both inside and outside the concrete walls. For her 2013 book, “Among Murderers: Life After Prison,” Heinlein followed three convicted murderers after their release, documenting the confusion and vulnerability of men grown used to life behind bars, suddenly trying to make their way in New York. They had to be taught everything from ordering off a menu to crossing the street. Brottman’s “The Maximum Security Book Club” set off a controversy when it was published last summer: After four years volunteering to lead a reading and discussion group with nine lifers at Jessup Correctional Institution, Brottman was told she had broken some unspecified rule and told her not to come back. Greco was among Brottman’s students in Jessup. 7:30 p.m., Red Emma's, 30 W. North Ave., (443) 602-7585, redemmas.org, free. (Edward Ericson Jr.)