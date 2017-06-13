Thursday: "Queer, There, and Everywhere"

June 15

That one of the most truthful retellings of the story of the Stonewall Riots came from—of all things—Comedy Central’s “Drunk History,” wherein the pivotal role of transgender people and in particular Marsha P. Johnson, a black trans woman (played by transgender actress Alexandra Grey—very important), was hilariously recounted by very wasted comedian Crissle West, speaks to the narrow and whitewashed scope of mainstream history, even when it comes to LGBTQ history. In her new illustrated book “Queer, There, and Everywhere” (technically for young adults but no doubt illuminating for readers of all ages), author Sarah Prager lays bare the queer players in the shaping of the modern world, from names you’ve probably never heard of to, say, Eleanor Roosevelt. Hear Prager talk about her book and the game-changing figures behind the stories, like Sweden’s 17th century queen who studied under Descartes, refused to marry, and was unapologetically androgynous. 7:30 p.m., Red Emma’s, 30 W. North Ave., (443) 602-7585, redemmas.org, free. (Maura Callahan)