Thursday: Noname

April 13

At one point on the maudlin confessional track 'Lost' off Chance the Rapper's 2013 mixtape "Acid Rap," the then-buzzing, now-sort-of-a-superstar MC Noname (then known as NoName Gypsy—she changed it once she was made aware, in her words, "how offensive it was to Romani people"), a fellow Chicagoan, blends spoken word intentionality with internal rhyming: "Practice back flips, tragic actress/ On a movie with no screen/ When the only time he loves me is naked in my dreams." Since then, Noname has used the celebrated verse to build up her own career. Last year she put out "Telefone," a touching, 10-song self-portrait and one of the best rap releases of 2016. 8 p.m., Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place, (410) 244-1131, ramsheadlive.com, $20-$25. (Brandon Soderberg)