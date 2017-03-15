Thursday: Mondo Birthday Bash

March 16

The road to Le Mondo has been long and hard-fought: Talks of the art and performance hub began in 2013, but this year the city will see the opening of one of three Howard Street buildings slated to house Baltimore's newest artist-owned, mixed use complex, offering artist studios, live/work apartments, a black box theater, rehearsal space, a cafe, and a bar. Though the first building has yet to open in its new incarnation as MONDO, a bar and performance venue, the building itself is turning 101 years old—it was originally built as The Strand movie theater. In celebration of the big day and in a continued effort to raise funds for the opening, the organizers at Le Mondo are hosting a free public talk and happy hour with Bert Crenca, founder of AS220, an artist-run organization in Providence, RI, and a model for Le Mondo; followed by a ticketed fundraising dinner with Crenca alongside drinks and performances by Elon, Infinity Knives, and more. Go for the informative discussion of grassroots arts organizing—Baltimore has plenty to offer and still much to learn—and stay to support Le Mondo. Free public discussion at 6 p.m., Current Space, 421 N. Howard St.; dinner and performances at 7:30 p.m., MONDO, 404 N. Howard St., lemondo.org, $50-$100 sliding scale. (Maura Callahan)