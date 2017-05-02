Thursday: Method Man & Redman

May 4

Here is a list of my favorite things that Method Man and Redman have ever done, either together or separately: 1. The time Redman appeared on MTV "Cribs" showing off a random Staten Island townhouse instead of the fancy McMansions (or actual mansions) usually featured on the show; 2. ‘Da Rockwilder,' which both rocks your face off and makes you want to break stuff; 3. ‘I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By,’ featuring Meth and Mary (J. Blige, duh); 4. ‘How High,' the song ("Excuse me as I kiss the sky,” Meth intones to start it off); 5. “How High,” the film, which I haven’t seen since it first debuted in 2001, but which I enjoyed well enough then. My point is, these two have been positively influencing hip-hop and culture for over 20 years now. Go see them tonight. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ram’s Head Live, 20 Market Place, (410) 244-1131, ramsheadlive.com, $45-$50. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)