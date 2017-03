March 16, 9 p.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., (410) 625-4848, thecrownbaltimore.tumblr.com, $5.

Blaqstarr's monthly party returns with a special all-femme show hosted by Alanah Nichole and featuring live sets from XHRIIY, Eat the Cake Band, and Lor Chrissy Stay High, and DJ sets by ZMickeyC and Stephanie Alexandra Wallace.