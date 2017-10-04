Thursday: Josh Davis presents "From Head Shops to Whole Foods"

Oct. 5

The commodificiation of wokeness, as it were, is not new; it just feels particularly pungent and annoying and icky right now because, well, most things do and because we're very much up against this Trump regime. And all this fretting about troubling hasthags, usurped kneels during the National Anthem, or that one certain Pepsi ad, continues a very real conversation: Can you mix activism and capitalism? Assistant professor of history at the University of Baltimore and all around very bright dude Joshua Clark Davis explores this stuff in his book, "From Head Shops to Whole Foods: The Rise and Fall of Activist Entrepreneurs." Early on in the book he writes, "Activist entreprenuers' harnessing of small businesses for political purposes illuminates a forgotten dimension of dissent in the 1960s and 1970s" and what follows are chapters exploring among other things, the beginnings of head shops, natural foods stores, and black bookstores and what it means now when the goals of these radical storefronts have been reduced to marketing platitudes more often than not. 7:30 p.m., Red Emma's, 30 W. North Ave., (443) 602-7611, redemmas.org, free. (Brandon Soderberg)