Thursday: Jazz in Blooms at An Octopus's Garden - Spring Flower Display

April 20

I realized last week as the temperature rose and the little gardens and trees bloomed that spring this year has lifted my overall mood more than it usually does (maybe because lately my emotional baseline has been lower, what with the near-constant bombardment of bad news from the White House and abroad). It’s actually quite dramatic; I step outside and see maybe one tulip and all the sudden I’m Flora in Botticelli's sumptuous spring scene ‘La Primavera’—all I need are my three Graces. This colorful, fragrant time of year doesn’t last long, so I’m gonna chase it, and I recommend you do the same. Today you can overwhelm your eyes, nose, and ears with springtime glory at the Rawlings Conservatory, where you can bask in the resplendent spring flower display of tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and grape hyacinths (this is the last weekend it’s up, so see it now) alongside live jazz, light refreshments, and conversation with jazz historians and, allegedly, “jazz legends.” Also, and I think this goes without saying, this is a very special 4/20 opportunity. Nature, man. Grab a bud, smoke a bud, smell a bud. 6-8 p.m., Rawlings Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, 3100 Swann Drive, (410) 396-0008, rawlingsconservatory.org, free. (Maura Callahan)