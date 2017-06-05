Thursday: Flock of Dimes and Amy Reid

June 8

I still remember hearing Jenn Wasner's first solo turn as Flock of Dimes, 'Prison Bride,' a lively song blending looping electronic beats and Wasner's rich vocals. It was quite a departure from Wye Oak, Wasner's guitar-oriented project with percussionist Andy Stack that by this point had started getting national recognition with 2011's "Civilian"; yet more evidence of Wasner's immense talents as a writer and arranger, and a sign that she was not to be pigeonholed by genre. As Wye Oak continued to forge new ground, including the addition of synths and electronic production on 2015's "Shriek," Wasner nursed along her solo project, releasing a couple singles here and there and, in 2016, the first proper LP, "If You See Me, Say Yes." Suffice it to say the album delivers on all the promise first heard in 'Prison Bride'—delivering a wide-ranging collection of electro-pop that hits all the right sweet spots. Wasner lives out of state now, so the show will be a homecoming of sorts, and she'll be getting opening support from Amy Reid, one half of the electro-R&B duo Chiffon, whose forays into solo work have also shown immense potential. 9 p.m., The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St., (410) 662-0069, theottobar.com, $16, advance $14. (Brandon Weigel)