Sept. 8

6-9 p.m., The Room, 800 St. Paul St., (443) 438-7889, theroom800.com, free.

Money and art can sometimes sit at opposite ends of the spectrum, but that shouldn’t be. Artists deserve to get paid, just like plumbers, bus drivers, and anyone else. Musician, therapist, and coach Lauren Avcock wants to help—she says she’ll help artists get over the fear of asking for money, and help their business flourish.