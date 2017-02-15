Thursday: Cable Salad feat. Astroboyz, Smax, Pardalince Bird, Functionary

Feb. 16

The world feels chaotic and fucked up in a lot of ways, but there are still instances of how it can be small and wonderful. Take for example that producer David Silva could move from Spain to the U.S. and find himself in our burg of Baltimore, bringing with him his kaleidoscopic electronic music he performs as Astroboyz. And that through the label he runs, Canadian Duck Tapes, he could bring Pakistani producer Amman Mushtaq, aka Smax, to join him on a bill at the Crown. Add in the fact that two local stalwarts, Dan Deacon, performing the more maudlin music of his side project Pardalince Bird, and Albert Schatz of Wume, playing experimental tracks from his solo project Functionary, will also be on the lineup. Sometimes things converge in very awesome—if unexpected—ways. Don't miss what should be an immersive night of looping beats and billowing electronic tones. Oh, and what is sure to be a mess of cables. 9:30 p.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., (410) 625-4848, thecrownbaltimore.tumblr.com, $8. (Brandon Weigel)