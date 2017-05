May 11, 8:30 p.m., Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., (410) 783-8000, bsomusic.org, $30-$35.

Local indie heroes Lower Dens join the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra onstage for a collaborative performance plus independent sets from both groups, a discussion between the BSO's Nicholas Hersh and WTMD's Alex Cortright, and a pre-concert party featuring Curved Light and TT The Artist at 5:30 p.m.