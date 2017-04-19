Thursday: Blaqstarr's #MagiqManifest: 420

April 20

Persistent Baltimore club innovator and living legend Blaqstarr is the closest club music has to a Lee "Scratch" Perry figure. He makes music that does all the hard-hitting, dance-friendly things club music's supposed to do and must do to get people listening to it and freaking out to it, but he often surrounds his tracks with strange, trippy details: a swirling mess of shouts, gooey Auto-Tune, mumbled melodies, snippets of house songs, whatever. And then there are his other non-musical projects such as an alkalized water business, cold-pressed juice, and an adult coloring book. I guess this is all to say that Blaqstarr is the stoned-est of Bmore clubbers and you'd be wise to spend 4/20 with him at the Crown for a presumably baked version of his Third Thursdays event, Magiq Manifest. A video teaser for the event shows a pleasant scene in Mount Vernon and then text appears on the screen that says "Let's get higher" and Blaq's 'Feel It In The Air'—all softly cooed vocals and cracked vocal samples looping in the background—and the camera rises up above the city revealing Charles Street straight down to Station North and then floats around the city. Also on the bill are similarly avant-garde party music makers 4ceen, DJ Hoetep, Hiroh, Infinity Knives, and Ducky Dynamo. 9 p.m. The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., (410) 625-4848, thecrownbaltimore.tumblr.com, $5. (Brandon Soderberg)