Thursday: Beyond Respectability: The Intellectual Thought of Race Women

June 22

I’m all for ripping down all the stuff that gets loaded onto black women about who and what we are supposed to be. Sometimes we don’t want to be strong, sexless, angry, stoic, etc., etc., etc. Sometimes we just want to exist in our skin, without making excuses or apologizing for it. This isn’t a new sentiment, black women have felt this way for decades, it’s just that we’ve always had to struggle extra hard to be heard. Author and co-founder of the Crunk Feminist Collective Brittany C. Cooper will be at Red Emma’s to talk about her research into the lives and writings of black women throughout history who have worked hard to be seen as fully formed people. Her work challenges the idea that black men have always been at the forefront of the civil rights movement and also helps give greater depth and relevance to the battles we face today. 7:30-9 p.m., Red Emma’s, 30 W. North Ave., (443) 602-7585, redemmas.org, free. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)