Thursday: Baltimore Indivisible Town Hall

April 20

Seen those videos of angry Republican lawmakers being yelled at and shamed at town halls all over the country? The folks responsible for organizing those—the nonprofit Indivisible Project—are coming to Baltimore. Their reasons for this visit, however, might be a little less shout-y given that Baltimore is pretty blue. There's a lot of crazy, scary stuff going on with the federal government right now, but that doesn't mean that normal citizens have completely lost their voices or their power to create change. Get a chance to hear from Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representatives Elijah Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger, and John Sarbanes as they talk about how they plan to fight the Trump administration. Education, criminal justice, and immigration are just a few of the subjects they'll be discussing. Attendees are urged to come prepared with questions, too. One batch of tickets were released last week, with another being made available Sunday, April 16. They are free, but you must register to attend. 7 p.m., War Memorial Building, 101 N. Gay St., risestronger.org/events/baltimore-indivisible-town-hall, free. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)