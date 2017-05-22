Thursday: Baby's On Fire Happy Hour

May 25

If you've ever been to the Mount Vernon record store and cafe Baby's On Fire, you know that the owners make a lot with a little. What the store lacks in space is made up for with the wonderful curation of the records it sells, stacking plenty of local music alongside indie staples, a healthy selection of R&B, soul, and jazz records, and much more. Needless to say we're excited to see what Baby's On Fire staffers David Koslowski and Niko Kwaitkowski will be spinning at this happy hour, which promises everything from post-punk to funk. And with the nice early start time of 6 p.m., it'll be a perfect way to enjoy a post-work beer. 6-10 p.m., The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St., (410) 662-0069, theottobar.com, free. (Brandon Weigel)