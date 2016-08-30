Thursday: 901 Arts 10th Anniversary Fish Fry & Fundraiser

Sept. 1

Election season brings out the worst in people, sure; but it also seems to remind everyone that working within your own community is one of the best ways to actually change things. We're thinking about that as 901 Arts—the grassroots youth arts center in Better Waverly—celebrates its 10 year anniversary. The center, which was started by parents and community members, offers year-round art and music classes (and homework help) with the ultimate ideal that kids who are given a creative outlet will go out into the world with confidence and support. Come out for some good food (vegan options available, too), a silent auction, and raffle to benefit 901 Arts. 5:30-7:30 p.m., 901 Arts, 901 Montpelier St., (410) 366-2252, 901arts.org, $10, children 12 and under $5. (Rebekah Kirkman)