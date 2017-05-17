Thursday: “13th”

May 18

In her groundbreaking 2010 book “The New Jim Crow,” Michelle Alexander highlights the mass incarceration of black males and other men of color through initiatives like the War on Drugs waged during the Reagan era and Bill Clinton's 1994 crime bill that instituted the three-strikes law. The book quickly became a must-read for anyone who sought to understand the systemic issues that antagonize people of color. Last year, the award-winning director Ava DuVernay released “13th,” a documentary distributed through Netflix that serves as a visual companion to Alexander's book. It is poignant in today's culture as the written word is at times undervalued, where people would much rather consume information through a screen. The drawback here is that Netflix is perfect for sitting alone at home under a blanket. To bring people together to exchange ideas and have a healthy discourse on important social ills, Impact Hub is screening “13th” followed by a discussion moderated by Christopher Ervin of The Lazarus Rite and Monica Cooper of The Maryland Justice Project—two non-profits focused on helping formerly incarcerated individuals with re-entry into society. 6-9 p.m., Impact Hub Baltimore, 10 E. North Ave., (443) 821-7482, baltimore.impacthub.net, free. (Reginald Thomas II)