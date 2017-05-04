The xx and Sampha get moody at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday

The xx, Sampha

May 6

The makers of two of the best, moodiest, most aching albums of 2017 come to Merriweather on the same bill. Erotic dorks the xx construct slinking, nervous R&B on "I See You" and mix in some of xx mastermind Jamie xx's sleepy house music heard on his 2014 album, "In Living Colour." The result is a record that, as I said in my quarterly report on the best music of the year so far, is the one where the trio "peel themselves off the wall of the club and deign to dance a little bit more than usual with songs that'll send all the club kids home with one another." Singer Sampha, meanwhile, put out his first full-length, "Process," after a few EPs and song-stealing performances elsewhere (Drake's 'Too Much,' SBTRKT's 'Something Goes Right') and it's like a collaboration between Eric Satie, Labi Siffre, and Matmos. Single '(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano,' also made my list of favorite singles of the year so far and will be forever tied to two emotive bros headed to a bar "blasting this forlorn confession from one of their phones pumped up on the feelingz," as I wrote. It is that kind of music. 7 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Way, Columbia, (410) 715-5550, merriweathermusic.com, $40-$55.