Saturday-Wednesday: NAACP National Convention

July 22-26

In late May, writer and professor Melissa Harris-Perry wrote an op-ed in the New York Times titled ‘How to Save the N.A.A.C.P. From Irrelevance.’ “Today, it is safe to be a member of the N.A.A.C.P. It is also inconsequential,” she wrote. She said the 108-year-old institution is too bogged down with bureaucracy to be effective, and too comfortable to aggressively continue the fight for civil rights. The group comes to town for their annual conference starting today. Some of the scheduled speakers include Sen. Ben Cardin, Charlemagne Tha God, DeRay Mckesson, and Mayor Catherine Pugh. I encourage people to go and see what the group has to say about these incredibly trying times, but if you go, be ready to listen critically, ask questions, and look for ways to shake shit up. Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St., naacpconvention.org, ticket prices vary. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)