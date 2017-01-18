Sunday: Vermin Supreme

Jan. 22

Vermin Supreme loves the smell of ponies in the morning. Rob Potylo loves serenading riot cops to the tune of “Hotdogs & Applesauce.” Both like bringing a McD’s “McRib Is Back” banner to those let’s-show-everyone-giant-posters-of-dead-fetuses anti-abortion rallies, then insisting that the McRib is made from said fetuses. Check all that and more in the screening of “Who is Vermin Supreme,” a docudrama about the formerly Baltimore-based perpetual Presidential candidate. Potylo will sing. Supreme will personally read from his campaign manifesto, “i, Pony: Blueprint for a New America.” Be ready for the coming memocracy. It’s just the thing. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., (410) 625-4848, facebook.com/TheCrownBaltimore, $10. (Edward Ericson Jr.)