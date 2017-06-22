Sunday: Tender FM Vol. 18

June 25

You’ve heard City Paper sing the praises of Tender FM before; we awarded the Crown’s monthly reading event Best Poetry Series last year, and before and since then we’ve touted the work of performers who have graced the Tender stage. So I won’t go too deep into why the series is so special and, well, tender (besides, you should just go and find out). But just know that you’d be hard-pressed to leave the show without feeling some kind of literary kiss on the forehead or knife to the gut (in a good, cathartic way), or something in between. And these days, it’s not just poetry: In the year and a half co-hosts Janea Kelly and Anna K. Crooks have curated Tender FM, the programming has expanded to include music (highlights have included Eunb1 and Ziemba) and prose (last month we saw Crickett Arison’s lively reading of lesbian Star Trek fanfiction—wow) and otherwise idiosyncratic performances (also last month, artist and drummer April Camlin read from her childhood diary with the help of her dummy friend Glucuous—wow again), but all of which dances in and around poetry. This month’s lineup includes two City Paper contributors, Charlie Jay and Kaila Philo, as well as swoon-worthy songstress Bobbi Rush, among others. And this month’s dress code is “pool party”—when else will you have an excuse to grease up with sunblock at night? 8 p.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., (410) 625-4848, facebook.com/TheCrownBaltimore, free. (Maura Callahan)