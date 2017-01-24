Sunday: Tender FM Vol. 13

Jan. 29

In December, the monthly reading series hosted by local poets Anna K. Crooks and Janea Kelly closed out its first year of what amounted to be one of the city's most eclectic and addictive performance events. So many memorable poets and writers of varying degrees of experience and visibility—including City Paper's own Rebekah Kirkman—have graced The Crown's stage that it's hard to believe it's only been a year. Totally welcoming of vulnerability­—without enforcement—Tender FM has brought many into the fold of Baltimore's growing poetry community both as creators and audience. Tonight kicks off year two for Tender FM and features Yana, Lane Harlan, Lily Herman, Stephanie Barber, and Lydia Pettit (full disclosure, my close friend and housemate), and the dress code is "blue," whatever that means to you. 8-10 p.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., (410) 625-4848, facebook.com/TheCrownBaltimore, free. (Maura Callahan)