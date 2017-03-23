Sunday: Stevie Nicks and The Pretenders

March 26

Now pushing 70, Stevie Nicks' famous raspy voice sounds the same as it did 35 years ago when 'Edge of Seventeen' lifted her into the pantheon of rock gods. She does it with discipline; she is dedicated to the show. The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde is cut from the same stuff: the unique voice, the pure dedication to her art ('Back on the Chain Gang,' released as the overdose death of guitarist James Honeyman-Scott and the firing of bassist Pete Farndon left only two Pretenders, hit about the same time as 'Edge of Seventeen' and was nearly as big a hit). Hynde is also old enough for Social Security, and still puts out great new songs. Both superstars refuse to allow society’s narrative for aging women to affect their lives. Strength and power live in these women. Honor them. 7 p.m., Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St., (410) 347-2020, royalfarmsarena.com, $49-$150. (Edward Ericson Jr.)