March 5, 6-9 p.m., Kimpton Hotel Monaco, 2 N. Charles St., bmorebarguild.com, $75.

The Baltimore Bartenders’ Guild hosts a fundraiser to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Maryland, featuring a variety of handcrafted cocktails and small bites from local restaurants, silent auction items, a DJ, a rye whiskey cocktail competition, and more.