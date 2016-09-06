This Week
News This Week

Sunday: Ravens vs. Bills

Sept. 11 

1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium (or your couch), 1101 Russell St., (410) 261-7283, baltimoreravens.com, price varies by seating.

It’s time to watch big men in tight pants hit each other. Even if you’re not a number one sports ball fan, football gives you a chance to crash on your couch—or in the stadium if you’re able to snag good seats—with a mountainous pile of buffalo wings. Also, at least Ravens coach John Harbaugh is a little #woke: he has defended San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick’s decision to sit out the national anthem, saying that the players is exercising his right to free speech. He even referenced Voltaire!

